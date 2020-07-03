Movement has officially pushed its dates until 2021.





The iconic music festival, held annually over Memorial Day Weekend at Hart Plaza in Detroit, rescheduled for September as soon as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caught momentum. The city’s dedicated fans have been holding out hope all along that the festival could still happen in some capacity — but today, Movement shifts focus to next year’s event.

Organizers explain in a statement:

…during ongoing discussions with our team and City officials, it’s become painfully obvious that this year’s Movement Festival must be rescheduled to 2021. Obviously, this is not the situation that any of us had hoped for, but the health and safety of everyone involved remains our ultimate concern.

To lighten the mood, Movement is teasing its 2021 lineup way in advance. The roster includes ANNA, Carl Craig, DJ Minx, Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem featuring DRS, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, MK, Richie Hawtin, SAMA’, Seth Troxler, TOKiMONSTA, and TESTPILOT.

For now, Movement leaves us with this:

The live music industry is in a great Pause and we look forward to pressing Play again as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, we urge everyone to please follow the health guidelines and respect one another.

All current 2020 tickets are valid for 2021. Refunds will be arranged for those unable to attend the next edition of Movement, with more info expected by July 10th. 3-day GA or VIP passes can be secured for as low as $30 here.

See you next year!

Movement 2021

Photo via Movement Detroit