Thriftworks has been accused of rape by a fan, claiming he drugged her at a house party.





“I remember I asked Jake [Thriftworks] for a bump of coke while we were sitting on my friends porch,” Robin Reid shared in a story posted publicly to Facebook. “He pulled out a baggie (which later was noted that it was not the same baggie he was using from that night) [and] instead of waking me up, that’s the last thing I remembered before waking up in the closet of my friend’s house as I was being raped. I then blacked out again to wake up in a different location in the house but in the same scenario.”

“Regardless of the drugs, I was far too drunk to even give consent. It was and still is textbook rape,” she continued.

In his response, Thriftworks states, “I was present that night and did engage with the female,” a wording that has caused many to respond with disgust.

“I was extremely intoxicated as well, and take full responsibility for that fully.” Being intoxicated yourself does not excuse rape.

“However the events that occurred to my understanding were completely consensual – I would NEVER carry a substance on me with the means to purposefully assault women.”

Later in Reid’s post, she shares, “At Okeechobee this year I opened up to the friend whose house we had gone back to and they helped set up a scenario to see if Jake was still doing things of this nature. My friend was backstage at his late night set and asked him for a bump of cocaine. Jake gave them a bump from a baggie and immediately my friend realized that it was something completely different. They then confronted him and asked if they could test what he had in the bag. Jake because immediately defensive and ran away before they could obtain a sample of whatever he had been passing around. Even after all this time he is still using this same method.”

Thriftworks claims there was a third party witness present at the house party who can corroborate his story, but the fact that she couldn’t confirm any “visible” foul play or “visual evidence” is tenuous at best, as well, as there isn’t always physical evidence of rape.

Your EDM reached out to Thriftworks’ team for comment last night when we were made aware of the accusation. You can can both the accuser’s and Thriftworks’ statements below.

Trigger warning for this post:Contents include details of drugs and sexual assault. If you’re in the music community… Posted by Robin Reid on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Photo via LostInSound.org