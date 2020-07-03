Green Valley nightclub has been severely damaged by a cyclone that ripped through Southern Brazil and the State of Santa Catarina last Tuesday.





The natural disaster resulted in nine deaths and two missing people. With its over 100 kph winds, the storm also caused floods, landslides, downed power lines — and destroyed Green Valley’s main stage.

Green Valley explained in a statement: “Situated on a hill and featuring a semi-open roof that made this venue truly unique, the high winds took hold and partially demolished the main runway, leaving it in shambles.”

The venue continued: “We sympathize with all the people of Santa Catarina, who, like Green Valley, were directly or indirectly affected by this weather phenomenon.”

What started as a party in the jungle, Green Valley has evolved into one of the world’s top dance music destinations featuring international DJs on the regular. This year, it was voted No.1 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs list for the third year running.

Green Valley said in a statement: “We thank all the public mobilization, including DJs, fans, producers and other partners of the electronic scene as a whole. We got this far with a lot of effort, determination and a great deal of love by our fans, and we will use that same drive and love to give us the strength to rebuild and be able to move on. We will shortly inform how you can take part in this recovery effort. We will once again, together, create more unforgettable moments.”

Green Valley promises to come back better than ever. Stay tuned for more info on how to help.

Source: DJ Mag | Photo via Green Valley