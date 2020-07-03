Tchami has launched a new interview series in order for fans to learn more about the artists behind the music. Confessions Interview kicks off the first episode with French rapper Vald, now streaming below.





As well done as the interview is, our ears are immediately drawn to the upload’s opening and closing, during which an angelic production from Tchami x ZHU emerges. After teaming up for special b2b performances (like here and here), a proper collaboration between the two was only a matter of time.

It seems the unreleased collab doubles as the theme song for the Confession-based interview series. We’ll have to see if it sticks — and more importantly, if an official release is on the horizon.

ZHU did recently tease, “new songs this month.”

Listen to a preview of Tchami x ZHU and watch the full interview with Vald below.

Tchami x Vald (Confessions Interview) – Ep. 1

Photo via Rukes.com