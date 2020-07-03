They have been some pretty amazing deep house cover remixes and dance covers but when an original deep house banger comes a long which ticks all the right boxes you really got to take notice.





Olivia Addams has done just that in her latest release, ‘Dumb’. Expect catchy humming melodies, sexy basslines and a song which screams repeat every day, week and month of the year. Enjoy!

<iframe src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/4eWCLcC1TUVOj7BDX1XzhR” width=”720″ height=”80″ frameborder=”0″ allowtransparency=”true” allow=”encrypted-media”></iframe>