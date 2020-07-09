After quietly removing the Appears On section in artist profiles, Spotify has now added it back. Or, at least, has begun the process.

Your EDM can confirm that the Appears On section is present in our app, though others are having differing experiences. It’s likely that the switch back is cascading through users’ accounts, but the basic functionality has returned. For many, it’s only appearing in the browser app and not on mobile.

The Appears On section has been vital for artist discovery, particularly for vocalists who are involved in numerous different artist projects other than their own. For some, it’s their whole catalog. The loss meant over a month of less streams if users couldn’t discover their projects.

Check your Spotify app and see if it’s back! If it’s not, trying closing the application (on desktop) or uninstalling/reinstalling on mobile.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL THE APPEARS ON SECTION IS BACK ON SPOTIFY I REPEAT THE APPEARS ON SECTION IS BACK!!!!!! — Dani King Music (#BLM) (@DANIKINGMUSIC) July 9, 2020

let us rejoice & be glad “Appears On” returned to Spotify — Joey Myers (@friendagerjoe) July 9, 2020

Thank you @Spotify for bringing bringing appears on back! #appearson — MENGELMAN (@fliz77) July 9, 2020