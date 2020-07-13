Coachella has launched GV Black, a new team committed to supporting the black community at the signature music festival from within.

Coachella shares in a statement:

We commit to continue to bring awareness of the violence against black bodies in America. The black employees at Goldenvoice have formed GV Black, a team to help us create initiatives to highlight the black experience at our organization, and expand representation of the black community at Coachella.

The statement continues:

We are only at the beginning, and we acknowledge that we must do better and hold ourselves accountable. We are ready for our continued learning, community building, and our un-doing and doing — all with your support.

Although Coachella can’t happen in 2020 — looking forward to 2021, the goal is that the black community will be better represented. This will hopefully have an impact on other Goldenvoice ventures as well, including Stagecoach.

Photo courtesy of Coachella