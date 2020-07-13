DJ Mag Top 100 DJs is in a weird place this year. The annual poll, so often influenced by live DJ sets (though it’s ostensibly a popularity poll at this point), will no doubt experience an upheaval this year. The top spots might not change that much, but it would be nice to see some new names on the list anywhere.

However, this isn’t about the poll as much as the event — Top 100 DJs will be throwing a virtual festival every Saturday and Sunday for nine weeks beginning July 18 and ending September 19.

“Saturdays will be dedicated to Top 100 DJs, while Sundays celebrate the Alternative Top 100 DJs,” explains DJ Mag. “The Alternative Top 100 DJs, uses the same vote data as the Top 100 DJs poll, cross-referenced with Beatport sales data and a genre-filter to create a ranking to celebrate the contribution of house and techno DJs.”

Confirmed Saturday DJs include Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, David Guetta, ALOK, Mariano Bo, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, R3hab, Timmy Trumpet, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, W&W and SAYMYNAME. Sundays, more house and techno-focused, include Carl Cox, Fatima Hajji, Stacey Pullen, Delano Smith, Rebekah, DJ Pierre, Solardo, Marshall Jefferson, CamelPhat, Monika Kruse, Nicole Moudaber and David Morales. Full weekly line-ups will be announced shortly.

These sets will be broadcast across DJ Mag’s global YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

In addition, Top 100 DJs Voting will be open from 12pm BST/4am PST on July 15 at top100djs.com.