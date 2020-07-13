Juice WRLD‘s posthumous album Legends Never Die released days ago, which included a standout collaboration with Marshmello, “Come & Go.” To mark the occasion, Mello took to social media to reminisce on the talented artist and friend gone too soon.

Mello opens up in the post below:

@juicewrld999 was one of the most talented people I have ever met. We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life. Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you everyday man. You will live forever through your music. Come & Go is out now #LLJW



Legends Never Die also includes collaborations with Halsey and Trippie Redd — and writing/production credits from Skrillex. Be sure to check out the full album here.

Juice WRLD x Marshmello

