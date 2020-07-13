Swedish House Mafia have over a decade-long history of making music together, but it wasn’t until “One (Your Name)” that they officially adopted the artist name. Earlier releases like “Get Dumb” and “Leave The World Behind” were released simply as Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso.

The actual release date of the track is a bit muddled, with Wikipedia varying between July 22, June 6, June 27, July 25, and July 26. Discogs says July 26, but the official music video for the track went live on YouTube on July 13, today, 10 years ago. It’s such a classic track that it’s still only available in max 360p.

At the time of its release, Nick Levine of Digital Spy gave the song four out of five stars and wrote: “‘One (Your Name)’ is a booming Eurodance club banger boasting an ear-snaggingly simple synth line, trancey whooshes aplenty and cred-boosting vocals from Neptunes star Pharrell Williams […] it’s neither original nor refined, but boy does it hit the spot.”

And that’s sort of the whole formula for Swedish House Mafia — they didn’t reinvent anything, they were still doing progressive house and building on the sounds of each individual member. But they did it so well that it didn’t matter, we just wanted to hear Axwell get up on stage and yell, “My name is Axwell, this is Sebastian Ingrosso… and this is Steve Angello. We are the Swedish House Mafia!”

Relive their debut below.

Photo via Rukes.com