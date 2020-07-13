Tiesto married the love of his live, Annika Verwest, last September. In May, they announced they were having a baby girl, and they clearly can’t wait to meet their daughter with photos like these.

“Kissing my future baby. I can’t wait to meet her in a few months! @annikaverwest“

The first ultrasound is generally around 6-9 weeks and it’s been two months, give or take since that ultrasound, so by rough estimate they’ve still got another 4-6 months until she’s due. Hopefully the world will be a better place by that time.

Until then, we continue to wish the expecting parents all our best!

Photo via Dennis Kwan