Experience Burning Man, the largest art gallery in the world for one weekend, from the eyes of its incredible designers. This new documentary shows how the gathering in Black Rock City goes from “nothing to something” — in other words, 0 to 100 real quick.

The official Burning Man: Art on Fire trailer provides a sneak peek of the brilliant new documentary from filmmaker Gerald Fox and producer Sophia Swire. The Playa views are stunning, the art installations are breathtaking — and quite literally at times on fire — and the story behind Burning Man, it’s culture and traditions prevail (even during an off year).

The documentary film debuts on August 15 and 16 via Kindling here: https://www.kindling.burningman.org. Watch the captivating trailer right here and check back next month to see the doc in full.

Burning Man: Art on Fire Trailer