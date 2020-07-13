David Guetta and Morten are gearing up to release their highly anticipated collaboration “Kill Me Slow” forthcoming on their joint New Rave.

The track stirred up much buzz when Guetta first premiered it during the #UNITEDATHOME stream live from New York. Now, he’s sharing how it came to be with this raw recording, straight from the studio.

“Guess which songs we’ve included??” Guetta shared in a post yesterday. “Let’s see who really knows our sets and IDs.” We can expect “Kill Me Slow” and three more “strong records” incoming.

Guetta and Morten previously released their explosive remix for Avicii, “Heaven,” and their loud and gritty “Detroit 3 AM.” We can’t wait to hear what they have in store with the EP.

See the melodic teaser below and get ready to hear the production in full this Friday!

Photo via Rukes.com