On March 20, 2019, Flume released his Hi This Is Flume mixtape and breathed new life into his career — not that it was waning in any way before that, though. Four months later, he traveled to Red Rocks in Colorado for the first performance since the release and presented an entirely new show that he’d never done before.

If you missed him any time in 2019, or regret not traveling to Red Rocks for the event, Flume has you covered. This Thursday, July 16, he’ll be streaming the entire Red Rocks show in full on YouTube and Twitch. Catch guest appearances from Vera Blue, Reo Cragun, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, and more.

To RSVP to the online event, follow this link here.

this Thursday we’re streaming the entire Red Rocks show from 2019 in full – live on YouTube + Twitch ft @VeraBlueMusic, @ReoCragun, @slowthai + @darkskinmanson pic.twitter.com/2oBmYEGTJV — Flume (@flumemusic) July 13, 2020

Photo via Michael Emery Hecker for Westword