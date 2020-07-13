Whoever handles Kygo’s licensing needs a raise. First, he brought Whitney Houston back to life with an incredible, updated rendition of “Higher Love,” which landed on his latest album, Golden Hour. Now, he’s teaming up with Tina Turner for a new reimagining of her massive hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @tinaturner this Friday!” he writes. “‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The new song is out this Friday!

Photo via Rukes.com