Tomorrowland Around the World is shaping up to be quite spectacular and Eric Prydz is playing a major part in that. Not with his signature EPIC production or more recent HOLOSPHERE, but with an all-new concept — [CELL.] — sure to captivate his audience across the globe.

Recently, Prydz revealed that he’s bringing his HOLOSPHERE to Tomorrowland and Creamfields 2021, as his most technologically-advanced presentation to date. In the meantime, [CELL.] will keep us more than entertained as he takes over the virtual festival’s Freedom Stage.

The producer shares via tweet:

[CELL.] is a digital performance we have been working on for some time. Excited to premiere with @Tomorrowland for a World First…

The Tomorrowland Around the World lineup features Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto, David Guetta, Afrojack, NERVO, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, Katy Perry and so many more.

It all goes down July 25th and 26th. More info and tickets here.

Eric Prydz [CELL.] @ Tomorrowland Around the World

Photo via Rukes.com