Everyone knows of Brownies & Lemonade’s last two live stream festivals, Digital Mirage, in partnership with Proximity. But the LA-based promoters are going back to their roots with a live stream Open Aux which is made to feature rising artists as opposed to the juggernauts they’ve been featuring in DM.
The stream this time is presented in partnership with Mad Decent, who have always been at the forefront of showcasing new talent. It’s all going down in ten days, July 25. Retweet the tweet with the flyer and tag artists you believe in for a chance to play a set with with the B&L crew.
— Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) July 14, 2020
— Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) July 15, 2020
Photo via Jason Fenmore for Insomniac Events