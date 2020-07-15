Today, Porter Robinson‘s poetic production “Get Your Wish” receives a remix from Anamanaguchi that’s highly playful and utterly delightful. And better yet, it comes on Porter’s own birthday!

The four-piece known as Anamanaguchi have expertly tapped the video game world, finding their own distinct chiptune sound in the process. Through hacked Nintendo hardware and genre-characteristic square waves, the group transforms Porter’s single for a vast reboot that celebrates gaming culture to the fullest.

You might recognize the name, because Anamanaguchi performed during Secret Sky online festival earlier this year, alongside G Jones, Madeon, San Holo, Jai Wolf and more. (Look back on all the performances here.)

This remix signals the coming of Porter’s second album, Nurture. The original “Get Your Wish” serves as the album’s lead single, followed up by “Something Comforting” and his unreleased “Look At The Sky” — and we can’t wait to hear what’s next. And while today isn’t the release of “Look At The Sky” as we would have hoped, this remix is fantastic nonetheless.

Listen to Anamanaguchi’s imaginative remix and enjoy!

Porter Robinson – Get Your Wish (Anamanaguchi Remix)