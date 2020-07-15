ZHU & Bob Moses…. what a combination. After being teased yesterday, their new collaboration “Desire” is out now.

“Desire” is a brilliant blend of both artists’ styles with deep synths and pumping bass, meshed with whimsical melody. Contrary to most of his tracks, even collabs, ZHU lends vocal duty over to Bob Moses for this one.

The duo partnered with CTRL5 to craft a first-of-its-kind interactive animated video directed by Owen Brown in quarantine. Check out the awesome interactive music video here. You can also stream it regularly below. Enjoy!

The interactive component comes from layering a red-filtered animation over a blue-filtered animation to tell two stories about desire, simultaneously. By using a custom-made interface on Eko, viewers are able to select whether to see a blue-filter story, a red-filter story, or to watch both, with the two filters overlayed. In the video, through this effect, heartfelt moments can transform into moments of heartbreak, and vice versa, just like they can in real life. For example, in one scene in the music video with both filters turned on, a character’s face looks normal, but by applying a blue filter, viewers can reveal (see here) a woman crying and by applying a red filter, a face in love. In another, the filters turn (see here) a healthy red heart into a blue heart, on flames. As their relationship dies, the characters even transform into skeletons — see here. The filters also make the characters appear and disappear (see here), changing scenes that show a couple embracing lovingly to scenes of a man and woman desiring someone who’s no longer there.