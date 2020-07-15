A massive Twitter hack affecting Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Barack Obama & more, in which users were prompted to send Bitcoins to a specific account where they’d receive double the amount back, left verified accounts unable to tweet for a time, according to @Breaking911.

The hack shows a single entity, as all of the Bitcoin addresses match, though the specific wording of each account’s tweet differs. This is one of the larger Twitter hacks in recent memory, especially given the high profile status of all the accounts targeted.

Twitter Support issued a brief statement, “We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.

“You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident.”

Hackers have apparently made over $110,000 from this one act.

UPDATE ON TWITTER HACK According to numerous reports, all "blue checked" Twitter accounts cannot tweet now. Shares of Twitter fell 3 percent in after-hours trading. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2020

Massive Twitter hack underway by Bitcoin scammers: – Bill Gates

– Elon Musk

– Joe Biden

– Warren Buffett

– Kanye West

– Michael Bloomberg

– Apple

– Uber

– Jeff Bezos

– Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/5uSngaBdrZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2020

Twitter #Hacked, scammers have made $110k in Bitcoin scam so far pic.twitter.com/zRXCu0qp6b — koz (@transgressions) July 15, 2020