Behold the power of Ellie Goulding with her latest and most personal album yet, Brightest Blue.

The new release packs in a number of recent songs and a plethora of new ones, with the album being set in two parts — Brightest Blue and EG.0, respectively. With this, we experience two sides of Ellie and her immaculate sound.

Containing 13 tracks, the first disc includes a healthy serving of ballads, but there are full-on, dance-worthy moments as well. There’s a noticeable change up shifting from Brightest Blue into the bonus EG.0, as Ellie teams up for collabs with Diplo, Juice WRLD and more.

Ellie shares:

Today, ironically, I feel completely unjudged, I just feel the light and love from everyone. My album, Brightest Blue, speaks for itself and I’m so blissfully happy for it to arrive.

Listen here!

Ellie Goulding – Brightest Blue

Brightest Blue Experience: EllieGoulding.lnk.to/BrightestBlueTW