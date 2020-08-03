Denon DJ makes it easier than ever to stream music while DJing.

In collaboration with Beatport and SoundCloud, the all-new Engine OS 1.5 software allows users to access hundreds of millions of tracks at their fingertips, without the hassle of downloading or the need of additional equipment. Music can be accessed via Wi-Fi, straight to the hardware.

Denon DJ products compatible with the new Engine OS 1.5 software include models SC6000, SC6000M, SC5000, SC5000M, PRIME 4, PRIME 2 and PRIME GO. No need for a laptop, USB, or hard drive. Beatport LINK and/or SoundCloud Go+ accounts are required.

Beatport’s senior vice president, Romain Pouillon, says:

This integration between Denon and Beatport represents a true breakthrough for dance music technology and culture, one which unlocks instant access to an enormous catalogue of the latest on-demand curated music for professional DJs from wherever they are in the world.

Watch below and check out SoundCloud Go+ integration at 0:47 and Beatport LINK at 1:41.

Download here!

Engine OS v1.5 Software Update

H/T: Music Tech