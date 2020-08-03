GRiZ is bringing back his Camp Kulabunga experience, this time for a virtual retreat!

According to the official Camp Kula Twitter account, the 2-day online event will feature live stream and off-screen activities focused on inclusion, self-empowerment and wellness. With the 2020 we’ve had so far, this opportunity couldn’t come at a better time.

Workshops include: Creative Writing with GRiZ, Mindful Movement, Self-Love Through Laughter, Holistic Fitness, Expressive Arts, Meditation & Journaling and much more.

The post below teases virtual Camp Kulabunga, coming later this month:

We are so excited to offer a brand new Camp Kulabunga virtual retreat this 8/29 – 8 /30! Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more information soon. #VirtualKulabunga #CampKulabunga

Although fans are unable to meet up in real life, this online Kula experience is meant to bring the community together and bound to be just as impactful.

Register here.

Camp Kulabunga

Photo: Jason Siegel