Steve Aoki is creating a musical focusing on Mozart’s sister, a brilliant composer who struggles to be recognized in the male-dominated 18th century court. Yes, you read that right.

The show was formally scheduled at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall on Jan. 24-25 and tells the story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s sister, Nan. The synopsis reads: When the young virtuosa is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story of the greatest composer of all time, two siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy, and redemption.

It will feature Broadway stars Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Leopold, Grace Field (Disney on Broadway, Hercules) as Aloysia, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In The Heights) as Constanze, Ruby Lewis (Paramour) as Nan, Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then) as Salierii, and Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) as Mozart, among other leading talents.

Mozart² The New Musical features music from Steve Aoki himself and various artists, with book & lyrics by Tegan Summer, an original score by Gregory Nabours, story by Mr. Summer and Colette Freedman and dynamic choreography by Dwight Rhoden & Desmond Richardson, with Ferly Prado.

A representative for Aoki said this week that more would be revealed about the project by the end of August.

For more information, you can head over to the event page here.

via Broadway World | Photo via Rukes.com