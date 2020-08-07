Lollapalooza 2020 live sets have made their way online from Alison Wonderland, Louis the Child, NGHTMRE, ZHU and many more, just in time to spice up your weekend!

Unfortunately, the traditional, in-real-life version of the Chicago festival was canceled in 2020, but Virtual Lollapalooza took its place to satisfy the void.

Not only did some of the biggest names in dance music throw down just for the occasion, they produced some of the most visually striking live performances we’ve seen throughout quarantine. They went hard. They took risks. The execution and variety seen here is unmatched.

Relive Lolla sets from Boombox Cartel, Clozee, Valentino Khan, Whipped Cream, YehMe2 and more — and let us know your favorites!

4B

Alison Wonderland

Boombox Cartel

Clozee

H.E.R.

Louis The Child

NGHTMRE

Shoreline Mafia

TeaMarrr

Valentino Khan

Vic Mensa

WHIPPED CREAM

YehMe2

ZHU

Photo Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events