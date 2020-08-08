Minecraft is hosting another music festival later this month with a huge lineup.

Our eyes immediately jump to San Holo and TNGHT, but the talent stretches far beyond with a variety of acts. The Open Pit-curated event will feature Flatbush Zombies, 100 Gecs, Baauer, and many more. To be honest, we’re just as excited to explore the artists we haven’t heard of, because this list runs deep.

Plus, takeovers from bitbird and Dog Show Records, among other labels and collectives.

It’s all in support of the Okra Project, which describes itself as a 100% grassroots, organizer-led initiative with the goal of combatting food insecurity in the Black Trans community.

The Lavapalooza online festival is set to go down later this month, August 14th and 15th. It’s all happening right here, but we’ll remind you to tune in.

Photo via Rukes.com