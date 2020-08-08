Outside Lands has adjusted to this time of quarantine with a brand new installment, cleverly titled Inside Lands.
The free virtual event features two days of music with never-before-seen footage from the festival to celebrate 12 years of history in the Bay Area. Last year, headliners included Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, blink-182, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, and on the electronic side, Kygo and Flume — so just think of 12 years of this.
Outside Lands shares what to expect in the post below:
Tune in for iconic archival sets, exclusive live performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, small businesses and community that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind.
Inside Lands is going down August 28 & 29. It’s the best excuse to stay inside yet.
The IRL festival is looking forward to 2021. Details and tickets here.
Inside Lands 2020
As we arrive at the festival weekend that should have been, we are missing the magic of artists and fans together in the park now more than ever. In the spirit of our annual shared experience, Outside Lands is proud to present Inside Lands, a free virtual festival streaming exclusively on @Twitch. Join us August 28 & 29 to celebrate the past 12 years of the festival with top archival sets, live performances, interviews and so much more! Follow our Twitch channel – Link in bio #InsideLands