Outside Lands has adjusted to this time of quarantine with a brand new installment, cleverly titled Inside Lands.

The free virtual event features two days of music with never-before-seen footage from the festival to celebrate 12 years of history in the Bay Area. Last year, headliners included Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, blink-182, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, and on the electronic side, Kygo and Flume — so just think of 12 years of this.

Outside Lands shares what to expect in the post below:

Tune in for iconic archival sets, exclusive live performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, small businesses and community that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind.

Inside Lands is going down August 28 & 29. It’s the best excuse to stay inside yet.

The IRL festival is looking forward to 2021. Details and tickets here.

Inside Lands 2020