In one of the most unexpected collaborations of the year, Carnage has teamed up with The Martinez Brothers, Elderbrook, and MIKE DEAN for the latest single off his forthcoming album, Papi Gordo 2.

Carnage, though he’s known for his trap and Latin-influenced sounds, is no stranger to switching up genres. “Together” is no exception, going in on a sultry house sound that, for all intents and purposes, sounds sublimely serene and hugely catchy.

The unnecessarily sexualized image of a nude woman as the track cover aside (seriously, I thought we left that in 2015? Not to mention she’s alone, and the track is called “Together,” but whatever), the song is a pleasant listening experience through and through.

Listen to “Together” below.

Photo by Bryan Perez (@BRXVN)