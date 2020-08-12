Burning Man‘s future is in our hands.
The annual gathering in Black Rock City is unable to happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and looking forward, the organization will have to make some major sacrifices to ensure a comeback in 2021. That’s why Burning Man is asking its community to help out with donations.
An official statement on Burning Man’s website explains:
Sadly we will not be gathering in the Black Rock Desert in 2020. Though this will result in an unprecedented revenue shortfall for Burning Man Project, we remain optimistic. We are committed to maintaining the critical infrastructure we’ll need, after cuts to expenses and staffing, to produce Black Rock City 2021 and continuing our vital off-playa work in the year ahead. We can’t do this without your help.
Burning Man asks to consider donating $475, the price of a ticket, to support the organization through this hardship:
We are depending on the extraordinary generosity of our community to ensure the future of Burning Man. Please give what you can, and share this appeal with your network. Your gift of any size will make a difference.
Supporters have the option of a one-time or reoccurring donation.
Read more and donate here.