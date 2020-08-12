Following an uneventful 2020, Hï Ibiza hopes to return next year in full force.

The staple dance music hot spot announces its residents for the 2021 season, running Tuesday – Sunday every week. The Martinez Brothers, Fisher, Afterlife, F**K ME I’M FAMOUS: David Guetta & Friends, Black Coffee, and Glitterbox. With a stacked lineup, Hï Ibiza now officially sets its sights on next year.

The venue shares along with the residency announcement video below:

Summer 2021 will be a season to celebrate life itself. We’re excited to announce our biggest lineup yet and invite you to join us on the dance floor again. Say Hï to a New Life.

Hï Ibiza also reminds dance music fans to #StayAtHome to enjoy again.

Watch here and get ready for the return of Ibiza.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Hï Ibiza: Summer 2021 Residencies