The Weeknd Experience took place via TikTok over this past Friday and fans are still raving about it!

The 20-minute set included a steady wave of hits — “Pray for Me” with Kendrick Lamar, “Blinding Lights,” “In Your Eyes” with Doja Cat, and “Save Your Tears.” Plus, a previously unheard and unreleased single from The Weekend. As for when the new song might get an official release, we’ll have to wait and see.

MORE: The Weeknd Releases 4th Studio Album ‘After Hours’ [MUST LISTEN]

With the soundtrack on lock, the visual presentation was truly out-of-this world. The virtual concert experience took place in an augmented reality — which is best seen, not described.

Listen to the brand new, unreleased song at 7:03 or watch The Weeknd Experience in full below (hurry, before it gets taken down).

The Weeknd Experience (TikTok Live)