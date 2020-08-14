Switzerland has the go ahead to host live shows with no restricted capacity starting October 1st.

Under the new mandate announced by federal council members Simonetta Sommaruga, Alain Berset and Guy Parmelin, the country will be able to throw concerts and other events with 1,000 or more people this Fall.

Berset, the head of the FDHA, said: “We need personal responsibility now more than ever. The federal government will now work out the exact conditions for the approval of major events, together with the cantons.”

Switzerland’s ban on major events, or those with over 1,000 people, came in late February and was extended in April, and pushed from end of August until the end of September.

This is reportedly part of the path in the country’s return to “something like normality” in 2021.

As of August 12th, Switzerland reported 274 daily cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,478 active cases.

Source: IQ Magazine | Photo via Hello Switzerland