In recent years, we’ve become used to the idea of melding genres. Dubstep and drum and bass, house and trance, even psytrance and hardstyle. That doesn’t mean that we aren’t still excited when we hear something fresh. Rival, in his constant quality releases, just dropped “For You” with Jex that brilliantly blends electro house and bass house.

Of course, electro house and bass house aren’t all too far apart, both building off a four on the floor rhythm at around 124-128 bpm, but Rival’s new creation is a blazing example of how to bring elements of both and make it sound brand new. With a bass house rhythm and heavier, more textured electro house-esque synth and bass, “For You” is exhilarating.

Check it out below!