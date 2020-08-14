ZHU has mastered the art of collaboration and today he unleashes “Follow” alongside Kito and Jeremih — out now via Astralwerks Records.

“Follow” lives and breathes in a club atmosphere as a tribute to house music, heartbeat provided by Kito and ZHU. Their production builds gradually over time with anthemic chords and an infectious beat, and matched with Jeremih’s smooth vocal performance, the listener has no choice but to surrender to the dance floor.

Kito’s “Wild Girl” featuring Empress Of continues to leave an impression, as well as “Alone with You” featuring AlunaGeorge. Meanwhile, ZHU continues to amplify his own sound, in 2020, “Only” with Tinashe and “Desire” with Bob Moses. It’s unclear if “Follow” will come on his forthcoming album, though, given that his name isn’t at the front of the billing. But who knows?

Listen to their latest right here!

Kito, ZHU, Jeremih – Follow (Lyric Video)

Photo via Joey Vitalari