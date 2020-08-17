Disclosure are this close to dropping their new album, Energy. Ahead of the album’s release, the brothers duo took a trip to the Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia for a jaw-droppingly beautiful set.

For two hours this morning (and a little ahead of schedule), they played music on a secluded cliff, surrounded by imagery whose beauty on matched the peaceful and vibey nature of their own sounds. To preserve the integrity of the natural environment, music was only played through the duo’s headphones and the live stream. So unfortunately, no animals had the chance to vibe out.

Check out the set here! And hopefully it makes its way to YouTube soon, too.