Clubs in Italy and Spain are re-closing following reported spikes in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Last Friday, Spain’s health minister Salvador Illa ordered clubs to shut down again following a hopeful reopening that may have resulted in an influx of cases. “We cannot afford not to be disciplined,” he said. “We cannot ignore the virus circulating among us.”

Italy was hit early on by the pandemic, but also reopened nightclubs back in June as a step toward normalcy. Now, health experts blame the reopening a recent hike in cases.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza spoke to reporters following a meeting about Italy’s influx of cases, particularly among younger people in Rome. He said there needs to be a shift in focus — “We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months. Our priority must be that of opening schools in September, in full safety.”

“I was surprised they even allowed [nightclubs] to reopen in the first place,” Andrea Crisanti, a virologist at the University of Padua, said. “It is surely a critical moment because cases are increasing, and even more critical because we have to react without resorting to a lockdown.”

In addition to shutting down venues, Italy has also made it mandatory to wear face masks in public places between 6 PM and 6 AM.

Sources: Reuters, IQ Magazine