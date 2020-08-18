Excision and Wooli put out one of the best bass EPs of 2019 with Evolution, featuring four fresh collaborations between the king of dubstep and one of the hottest stars in the genre. Between “Evolution” with Sam King, “Oxygen” with Trivecta and Julianne Hope, “Lockdown,” and obviously “Another Me” with Seven Lions and Dylan Matthew, you get a lot of different flavors to choose from and enjoy.

Now, nearly a year later, we get a full dose of remixes to the madness, from the likes of Kompany, Ray Volpe, Samplifire, Must Die!, Hairitage, Hi I’m Ghost, Calcium, and Whales. Like the original EP, every remix delivers something new and exciting, whether it’s a bit more melody or some complex drum work or just downright filth.

Check out the full EP below!

Photo via Rukes.com