Former president Barack Obama is sharing his music selects once again with his brand new 2020 Summer Music Playlist!

This summer, it’s all about Major Lazer, Disclosure, Billie Eilish, Mac Miller, Childish Gambino and more. Obama’s taste in music ranges from Meagan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé to PARTYNEXTDOOR, from Frank Ocean to Bob Marley — Nas, Sheryl Crow, J Balvin, Bob Dylan and so many more.

He shares via social media post: “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it.”

In recent years, Obama and his former first lady Michelle have also treated us to holiday-Themed, workout playlists and more. Now, we know what the Obama family is jamming out to all summer long.

Enjoy!

Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist