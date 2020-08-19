From the producers who brought us Outside Lands — Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents — have announced Inside Lands and a massive lineup to go with it.

The lineup features Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Above & Beyond, Haim, Major Lazer, Bob Moses, Gryffin, Tokimonsta, Tycho, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, alt-J and Cage The Elephant.

Plus, Outside Lands 2021 artists, Kehlani, ZHU, Beach House, Brittany Howard, SOFI TUKKER, Shiba San, and Sharon Van Etten.

The online event will include never-before-seen footage of iconic archival sets, exclusive live musical performances, interviews with artists, and more. It all goes down this August 28 – 29 streaming exclusively on Twitch.

Explore the full lineup below.

Inside Lands 2020

Tune in: twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands

Photo via Rukes.com