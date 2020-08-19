COVID-19 may have first been identified in Wuhan, China back in December of last year, but the province in Hubei has been without a local case of the virus for approximately three months. As the town of around 9.9 million people begins to inch closer to normalcy, Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park “hosted an electronic music festival last weekend (15th & 16th August), which saw thousands of partygoers swimming, playing pool games, and dancing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of DJs,” wrote DJ Mag.

Wuhan acted quickly after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and was able to lift their lockdown in April. When it saw a small spike in cases, officials implemented a swift and widespread testing protocol. By July, it was safe for cinemas and most public spaces to re-open. There’s now no ban on public gatherings in Wuhan, and Maya Beach Water Park is currently visited by over 15,000 guests per weekend.

See an image from this past weekend’s event below.

via DJ Mag, BBC