Marshmello literally exploded onto the scene in 2015 and has since become one of the biggest DJs in the world, and certainly the biggest brand among them. He released his first album, Joytime, in 2016 and followed it up with Joytime II in 2018 and Joytime III just last year. Now, the saccharine-helmeted producer has announced he’s dropping yet another album this year.

On Joytime III, Marshmello collaborated with a wide range of artists including Slushii, YULTRON, Flux Pavilion & Elohim, TYNAN, Crankdat, Wiwek, and even A Day To Remember. Among his albums, it provided the widest range of styles and a more mature sound compared to his usual bubblegum-esque synths and pop structures.

So far in 2020, he’s released songs with SVDDEN DEATH, Saing Jhn & Giggs, Halsey, and Juice WRLD. His hip hop collaborations don’t typically end up on his albums, but it’s possible that “Crusade” and “Be Kind” could. Stay tuned for more info!

New album this year ✅ — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) August 19, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com