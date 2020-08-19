Quarantine has given many of us a lot of free time, whether we want it or not. It’s good to know that in between taking care of their mental health and taking some much needed time off, the world’s heavy-touring DJs are still working on new music. Rezz has just announced that she’s working on her next album!

Rezz first popped off in 2016 with the release of her The Silence Is Deafening EP, and quickly followed it up with Something Wrong Here on mau5trap, where she’s released both of her albums. She’s now signed with RCA Records, a division of Sony, and is prepping her first album with the label!

So far in 2020, she’s released “Into The Abyss” with Zeds Dead and “Someone Else” with Grabbitz, and we should be expecting more new music soon. Contrary to Marshmello, who just announced his next album is coming out this year, we’re probably going to be waiting until 2021 to hear this new entry from Rezz.

Just want you to know I’m working on an album ! pic.twitter.com/GqUr7uoHgM — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) August 17, 2020

Listen to her last album, Certain Kind Of Magic, below.

Photo via Rukes.com