After a successful first event, In My Elements (IME) retreat is announcing a second, fall edition featuring 2-part covid testing and active safety measures on September 25th – 27th.

The inaugural event was announced back in June. Contrary to any other festival out there right now, In My Elements featured intensely strict COVID-19 testing with tests prior to arriving and a second test on-site. This 2-part testing ensured that no attendees had COVID prior to arriving or upon arrival, and were able to safely stay on the compound with little to no social distancing.

At the time, Your EDM wrote, “None of this is to say that the chance of contracting COVID-19 from In My Elements is reduced to zero.” However, In My Elements shared yesterday that they had ZERO reported cases of IME attendees testing positive after the summer retreat.

IME will institute the same 2-part testing for its second edition:

Part 1: The week leading up to the retreat guests will take a test at one of our certified testing locations in multiple cities. Results will be reported before the retreat. Although testing kits may vary depending on your location, our preferred test is the Mako Medical TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Assay with 100% PPA and 100% NPA. At home mail-in tests are available as an add-on to your ticket for an additional fee.

Part 2: When guests arrive on site, their cars will be guided into distanced parking spaces where they will take an active COVID-19 rapid test. Results will be received in about 30 minutes and guests will be directed into the event grounds. This test will be a Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA with 96.7% PPA and 100% NPA sensitivity, manufactured by Quidel.

And even better news, with advancements in testing technology and testing now free nationwide, IME is able to bring down the total ticket price by $150. Artists are TBA but tickets are on sale now. Between now and Friday, IME is offering a special friends and family price until this Friday 8/21 at 11:59 EST. Use code ELEMENTAL to get your deal.