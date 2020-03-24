Ubbi Dubbi and Freaky Deaky are joining forces for a “supersized” Halloween event.





This news comes as music festival season is basically on hiatus. Events everywhere, including Ubbi Dubbi, have been forced to postpone or fully cancel in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ubbi Dubbi hosts an official statement on its website:

We are sad to announce that by order of the local authorities, we are unable to produce the festival on Saturday, April 18 & Sunday, April 19 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. We looked at multiple options to produce a safe event during the Summer, but thought it was best to concentrate on providing a supersized event in the Fall.

Considering Ubbi Dubbi and Freaky Deaky are both put on by Disco Donnie Presents, the merger makes sense. Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky will bring a lineup organizers “already know you will love.”

Ubbi Dubbi tickets will transfer to the Halloween event, but you can also request a refund here. It all goes down October 30th & 31st at Houston Raceway Baytown in Texas.

If there’s one good thing that comes out of the coronavirus outbreak — it may be this.

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky 2020

Photo via Freaky Deaky