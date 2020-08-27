Since their work on “Titanium” in 2011, David Guetta and Sia have worked together numerous times, on tracks like “Flames,” “She Wolf,” “Bang My Head,” and “Helium.” Now, the two are getting back together again for their newest single, “Let’s Love.”

Out September 11, “Let’s Love” already sounds beautiful even from just the short teaser — which, by the way, doesn’t even include Sia’s vocals. Still, the melody is harmonious enough and given their track record, we’re sure this is going to be something worth waiting for.

Check out the teaser below and mark down September 11 in your calendar!

Photo via Rukes.com