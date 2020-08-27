Ever wanted to hang out with Skrillex? Who are we kidding, of course you have. What about in his studio? Well, now you can! Skrillex is auctioning off some hang time with the man himself at his studio in Los Angeles in a bid to support the Pablove Foundation in its fight against childhood cancer.

Bid to hang with me in my studio in Los Angeles to support @pablove and fight #childhoodcancer. All proceeds will go towards investing in cutting-edge cancer research and improves the lives of children/teens living with cancer through the arts.

The current bid stands at $49,500 with less than 3 hours to go until the auction closes (at time of publishing). It ends 12:22 pm PDT. The winner will be able to hang with Skrillex with a friend for an hour. Timing depends on the current health crisis, and the website encourages the winner to be “patient and flexible.” Travel and accommodations are not included.

Learn more via the link in the tweet below!

Bid to hang with me in my studio in Los Angeles to support @pablove and fight #childhoodcancer 🖤 All proceeds will go towards investing in cutting-edge cancer research and improves the lives of children/teens living with cancer through the arts. ⁣

⁣https://t.co/usplGATHGj pic.twitter.com/5dmIVuF7qs — Skrillex (@Skrillex) August 26, 2020

Photo via Marilyn Hue