Let’s be real for a second… 2020 is not a good year. With all of the vital causes requiring financial aid and awareness this year, you wouldn’t be remiss if you neglected the very real issue of high seas crime that still plagues much of the world. As part of the “Outlaw Ocean Music Project,” in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize winner and New York Times investigative reporter Ian Urbina who authored “The Outlaw Ocean” in 2019, artists from 40 countries contributed their time to highlight crimes on the high seas, clarify ocean-related issues and lend urgency to tackling them.

One of the artists was Vietnamese EDM producer Hoaprox, who released an album called Secrets in the Waves earlier this month, “consisting of eight songs that used field recordings such as a machine-gun fired off the coast of Somalia, chanting of captive deckhands on the South China Sea and other rhythmic sounds collected from the vast and open waters,” writes VN Express.

“This project is incredibly meaningful and special to us. The blending together of images and sounds in this way makes the overall message behind the stories of The Outlaw Ocean even more profound,” Hoaprox wrote in statement.

Though the album has a very specific, niche cause, the production is actually astoundingly good. It encompasses a variety of styles and every track is brilliantly polished, in stark contrast to song titles like “Fuelled by Fear” and “Escape.” Even if you were to forego the meaning of the album and listen to it just on the surface, it would be a pleasant listening experience. Though, we hope you don’t.

via VN Express | Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images