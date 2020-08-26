Juice WRLD x Marshmello’s collaborative track “Come & Go” is the theme of the upcoming college football season for 2020-21.

The new promo from ESPN sets the scene for a sports season like fans have never experienced, featuring Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s newly-released collab. Along with the anthem, their imagery is worked in seamlessly and the teaser video is dedicated in the late rapper/singer/songwriter’s honor.

Mello shares in a statement — Juice was like no other and was one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever met. Musically we connected so well and working with him was some of the most memorable moments of my life. ‘Come & Go’ is a track that represents both of us and proves that he lives through his music forever! Legends Never Die.

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020 and included two productions with Marshmello. He says they have 8 or 9 more together.

College football is scheduled to return on Thursday, September 3rd. Watch the 2020-21 season anthem video right here.

College Football On ESPN 2020 Anthem

Source: Complex | Photo via Rukes.com

