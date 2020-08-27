mau5trap.tv is officially coming! Well, it’s live, but it’s in beta, but it’s here — deadmau5‘s and mau5trap’s new, proprietary streaming service. For years, deadmau5 has used Twitch or Mixer; Mixer officially closed its doors in July and deadmau5’s history with Twitch is well documented, so it’s time for something new.

mau5trap.tv is LIVE! it’s definitely in beta, but it’s up there! first +2hr Testpilot show coming Friday Sept 4th [ticket link in bio] and MUCH more coming over the next few months. we’re super excited 😀

To officially launch the new platform, he’s performing a 2 hour+ set as his techno alias Testpilot on Friday, September 4. This is a ticketed event, but it’s only $10. Get more information here.

Photo via Rukes.com