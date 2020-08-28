France is now allowing indoor concerts and events following the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

According to reports, social distancing is not required as long as capacity remains under 5,000 people. This means France is the first major music market to push for the return of live shows. Despite doing away with social distancing, masks and seating will still remain mandatory.

There are exceptions for the areas considered “red zones” for infection — including establishments in Paris, Lyon, and the Bouches-du-Rhône and Gironde areas.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said, “I say to the French people, go to the cinema, go to the theatre -– you don’t risk anything.”

France’s culture minister Roselyne Bachelot confirmed the “elimination of distancing and continuous mask wearing, except in red zones,” via tweet.

Meanwhile, large events of over 5,000 will stay under ban until November.

The country has also announced a €2 billion recovery package geared toward culture.

